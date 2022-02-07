Northern Indigenous executive recommended by minister for national economic development board

A northern Indigenous executive just gained a seat on a national table to help guide the economic development of Canada's Indigenous communities.

Robert Dickson of Attawapiskat Enterprises is now the new director at the National Indigenous Economic Development Board.

He's had executive roles in the private, public and non-profit sectors—including heading a First Nation-owned business development company.

Now, Dickson is ready to help guide the economic development of Indigenous communities nationwide.

"I'm a real believer in what's happening across the country in business development. There's a renaissance that's taking place across the country to Aboriginal business and successfully so. We're seeing all kinds of business starting up," Dickson said.

Indigenous services minister Patty Hajdu, who recommended him, offered her congratulations. The board's chair, Dawn Madahbee Leach, said she looks forward to working with him.

"It's really great to have his mind and his experience to help us provide advice to Canada, especially at this most critical time, when we're looking at economic reconciliation," Madahbee Leach said.

Dickson said his priorities on the board are getting governments and their agencies to buy more goods and services from Indigenous businesses and to boost First Nations in northern Ontario.

"They are woefully neglected and I think bringing that matter to the attention of this board and supporting that view is important to me," he said.

Madahbee Leach said the board is finalizing the country's first national Indigenous economic strategy.

She said there's a lot in common with the national Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action and she feels it will pave the way to support economic and social challenges across all of Canada's Indigenous communities.

"I really believe that economic development helps us to do that, along with making sure that we strengthen our culture and our language," Madahbee Leach said.

Dickson said the key is for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous agencies to collaborate and want to make a difference.

"Working together is what it's all about, and when we do that, it's surprising the sort of success that we see," he said.

Dickson has already had some meetings with one of the board's subcommittees and will meet the full board for the first time in a couple of weeks.

He said he's eager to get to work.