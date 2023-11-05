Northern Initiative for Social Action celebrates 25 years

Northern Initiative for Social Action known as NISA in Greater Sudbury is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The non-profit offers peer-to-peer support, life skills and a place to belong for people living with mental health illnesses or challenges and those who have experienced them.

The milestone anniversary was celebrated with a karaoke talent show.

Officials with NISA told CTV News that the organization has 600 members all with lived experience.

“NISA is a consumer survivor initiative which is a peer mental health organization," NISA's executive director Martin Boucher.

“It’s people who have gone through mental health challenges helping others that have mental health challenges.”

Shirley Rajotte is the peer coordinator for the NISA Older Adult Peer Support Program, she told CTV News that the organization lets people know that it is okay to not be okay.

“You know we are not clinical,” she said.

“It’s person personhood not patienthood.”

Officials said the organization started by offering a place for people with mental illness who were leaving the hospital to get better and stay well.

There are several programs at NISA including an artist loft which offers people a space to be creative and recover through the arts.

“One thing we focus on is helping people develop skills and helping people learn the things they need to learn to get back on their feet,” said Boucher.

“We have a program that helps individuals learn new skills and participate in groups and get comfortable around people or work on their occupational skills.”

Rajotte said members come from all walks of life.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do – if you have mental health issues we are there for you,” she said.

Each month NISA has a mental health-related theme – November is emotional wellness.

NISA was incorporated in 1998.