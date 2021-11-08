Northern Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID-19 criticism
Northern Ireland's health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him "very dangerous" for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.
-
Woman, 60, dies in single-vehicle collision in southern N.S.RCMP in southern Nova Scotia are investigating after a 60-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle collision in Port L'Hebert on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary SchoolA second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damageThe bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.