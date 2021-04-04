Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after violent unrest Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs and cars were set on fire during a second night of unrest. Two-thirds of staff isolating after COVID-19 outbreak at London Ont., school London Ont., elementary school is closing temporarily after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared. Two-thirds of staff and half of students are in isolation. Ottawa surpasses 18,000 COVID-19 cases less than a week after surpassing 17,000 Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 198 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the capital's pandemic total to more than 18,000 confirmed cases. Ontario appoints head of Ornge Air Ambulance to vaccine task force lead in Phase 2 The Ontario government has appointed the head of the province's air ambulance service as the new task force head for Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.