Northern lights could grace Vancouver skyline Saturday night

The northern lights may be visible from Vancouver and several other North American cities on Saturday night thanks to a geomagnetic storm.

Cities as far south as Portland, Ore. and New York City may see the green and blue dancing lights, according to the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The northern lights, also called aurora borealis, are normally seen in far-north regions, but occasionally make appearances farther south. Over Thanksgiving weekend, for example, the northern lights dazzled Vancouver’s skies.

The lights are a natural light display that happens when Earth’s magnetosphere is disturbed by solar wind. From Metro Vancouver, they’re most likely to be seen coming up from behind local northern mountains.

“A significant solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun” happened on Oct. 28, according to the NOAA. The solar wind, expected to cause a geomagnetic storm, is forecasted to arrive on earth on Oct. 30, and its effects are likely to continue through the 31st.

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ forecast from 12 a.m on Oct. 30, there may be “highly active auroral displays” overhead, weather permitting. The school publishes an "Aurora Forecast" every night at midnight.

The lights are easier to see when the skies are clear of clouds, and on Saturday, Vancouver’s skies were clear and full of sunshine after a wind and rain storm swept through the region earlier in the week.