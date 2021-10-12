Northern lights dance over Alberta Thanksgiving evening

Northern lights danced across the Edmonton region Monday night.

The show started around 10:30 p.m.

CTV News viewers in northeast Edmonton and Strathcona County shared these pictures of the vibrant green aurora borealis.

No better way to spend Thanksgiving night by giving thanks to lady aurora for putting on a magical show in the sky tonight around 11:00PM MDT when she went G2 strength. Photos taken from Chain Lakes east of Morningside, Alberta. #ABStorm #StormHour #NorthernLights #Aurora pic.twitter.com/gwxcqPGDEG

Auroras are caused by solar wind in the magnetosphere, which results in the collision between gas particles in the earth’s atmosphere and charged particles from the sun’s atmosphere.