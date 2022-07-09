Northern Lights Festival Boreal has Bell Park alive with the sound of music

It's a big weekend in Sudbury as the Northern Lights Festival Boreal celebrates it's 50th anniversary.

It's also the return of live music, in person cultural events and activities for people of all ages after a two year hiatus of the festival because of the pandemic.

The festival started out small in 1970 but has grown to Canada's longest continually running outdoor music festival.

"That was sort of the beginning of the Franco Ontarian renaissance that Sudbury was so instrumental in and there was a rich multicultural scene as well," said Scott Merrifield, a co-founder of Northern Lights Festival Boreal.

"And also some wonderful Indigenous things happing and this was a way to bring it all together."

Since then it has been five decades of music, entertainment and art.

"We built this city alive with culture, with music with the arts. We give something back to the city to show the tourists it's alive," said Bernie Melanson, another co-founder of Northern Lights Festival Boreal.

Those involved said the city has supported the festival since day one.

"It's not just music, it's poetry, it's all types of art and performances and here. And that's what makes it's special it's something for everyone," said

Mayor Brian Bigger, of the City of Greater Sudbury.

Musicians welcome the opportunity to perform live again and call the festival a jewel.

"Without denigrating at all Sudbury was Sudbury Saturday night you know. And now you look at the roster here that people are coming see, it's all over the world," said Ian Tamblyn, a singer/songwriter performing at the festival.

Sudbury resident Tony Anselmo, a music lover and supporter, has been attending the festival for over 40 years.

"The introduction to new music has always been my heartfelt joy," said Anselmo.

The festival also includes family entertainment, activities and workshops. There are also a number of vendors on site featuring unique items and food.