Northern Lights Festival Boreal unveils 50th anniversary lineup

After two-years of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boreal is returning to Bell Park this summer with a full slate of outdoor performances.

NFLB will mark its 50th anniversary this year with a lineup that includes the indie-rock supergroup The New Pornographers, as well as Judy Collins and Bombino.

"The Sudbury festival began in 1972 as a single-day event called the ‘Northern Lights Folk Festival,’" said a news release announcing the lineup.

"It has grown and evolved over the years to be the signature music and arts festival of northern Ontario … Considering the energy that is building around the 50th anniversary edition celebration, organizers are urging festival lovers to pick up full festival passes before Monday, when prices increase, and individual all-day passes go on-sale on Friday.

The New Pornographers headline July 7.

"Among the world’s most enduring and compelling indie rock groups, the band has released eight albums to date, including their highly acclaimed 2019 record 'In the Morse Code of Brake Lights,'" the release said.

"They have won and been nominated for numerous awards including the Juno Awards, the Polaris Prize, and more. They have appeared on countless best-of lists, including Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of the Decade."

Grammy Nominated artist Bombino headlines July 8. Bombino is Tuareg singer and guitarist "whose hypnotic electric guitar style has captivated the world," the release said.

"The Tuareg are a nomadic people descended from the Berbers of North Africa and for centuries have fought against colonialism and the imposition of strict Islamic rule."

Closing out the festival’s main stage July 10 will be celebrated American folk artist Judy Collins, who's best known for her renditions of such songs as Joni Mitchell’s 'Both Sides Now' and 'Send in the Clowns,' a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music.

Other highlights of this year's festival include a variety of special, retrospective programming, including the appearance of festival favourites from throughout the years.

"In this spirit, celebrated francophone singer-songwriter Robert Paquette will make a return to the festival, having played the very first edition in 1972," the release said.

"Another favourite, Lillian Allen, will return. Allen is Juno winner and internationally recognized godmother of dub lyricism, rap, and spoken word poetry.

Canadian folk musician and producer Ian Tamblyn will also be at NLFB, recently appointed to the Order of Canada for his art & activism.

Full festival passes are currently available at the early bird rate until March 21 at 5 p.m., when prices will increase.

Passes and more information about this year's festival are available online or by calling 705-674-5512.