Northern Lights seen over Ottawa, eastern Ontario

Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents who looked to the sky Thursday night were treated with a rare sight.

Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, made a rare appearance, with residents across Ontario treated to the stunning effect.

The Northern Lights normally aren't visible this far south.

According to The Weather Network, the display is due to a gigantic gap in the solar atmosphere, which emits a much stronger than usual solar wind. As that solar wind sweeps past earth, its charged particles cause a disturbance in the planet's geomagnetic field.

With clear skies Friday night, another viewing might be possible.

WOW! We just had a brief but very intense burst of northern lights over Ottawa, Canada! Taken from my backyard with an iPhone 13 Pro. #aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/M5IlCnSfTH

Beautiful #NorthernLights visible in #Ottawa tonight @weathernetwork @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/X86c6d62VR