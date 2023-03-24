Northern Lights seen over Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents who looked to the sky Thursday night were treated with a rare sight.
Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, made a rare appearance, with residents across Ontario treated to the stunning effect.
The Northern Lights normally aren't visible this far south.
According to The Weather Network, the display is due to a gigantic gap in the solar atmosphere, which emits a much stronger than usual solar wind. As that solar wind sweeps past earth, its charged particles cause a disturbance in the planet's geomagnetic field.
With clear skies Friday night, another viewing might be possible.
- Did you see the Northern Lights on Thursday and snap a photo? If so, we'd love to see it. Please email it to ottawanews@ctv.ca.
WOW! We just had a brief but very intense burst of northern lights over Ottawa, Canada! Taken from my backyard with an iPhone 13 Pro. #aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/M5IlCnSfTH— Andrew Symes (@FailedProtostar) March 24, 2023
Beautiful #NorthernLights visible in #Ottawa tonight @weathernetwork @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/X86c6d62VR— Stephanie Paravan (@stephparavan) March 24, 2023
-
Water safety bulletins across regions as rivers riseA whole lot of rain, and melting snow, will mean some raging rivers and streams across our region this weekend.
-
Halfway to cat cow: Calgarians enjoy kitty yoga for a causeCats searching for their forever homes darted in and out of eager yogis in Kensington Saturday morning.
-
Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. Acadian community now up for saleA huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPPA concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to OttawaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Christopoulos' hat trick clinches Spitfires' OHL Western Conference titleThe Windsor Spitfires clinched their second straight OHL Western Conference title with a big win in London Friday. Alex Christopoulos got a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Knights.
-
Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery storeA fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.
-
Young athletes test their skills at Community Combine at Commonwealth StadiumYoung athletes were invited to test their skills at the Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium.
-
In the middle of a career year, Backlund set to play 900th career game as a FlameIt's been mostly a bad year for the Flames, but it's been a pretty good one for Mikael Backlund.