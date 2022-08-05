iHeartRadio

Northern man celebrating big LOTTO MAX win

James Lalonde of Kirkland Lake wins over $625,000 as second prize for June 28 LOTTO MAX draw. (Supplied)

James Lalonde of Kirkland Lake has second prized playing LOTTO MAX on the June 28, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.

His win has earned him $625,178.40.

The winning ticket was purchased at A-One Variety on Government Road in Kirkland Lake.

LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

12