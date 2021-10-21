Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gun
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
Provincial police officers were called to Hudson Bay Avenue in Kirkland Lake around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate an assault with a weapon.
As a result, a local man has been charged with assault with a weapon and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused and victim were known to each other, OPP Const. Adam Gauthier told CTV News and no one was injured in the altercation.
Police released the accused from custody and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
-
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notificationsOntario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
Flu shots available in Nova Scotia next weekBeginning Monday, flu shots will be available for free at most pharmacies, family doctors, family practice nurses and nurse practitioners across Nova Scotia.
-
-
Ontario New Democrats pitch 'zero emissions' auto strategy to save Windsor jobsDays after automaker Stellantis announced it will be cutting the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Ontario New Democrats are pitching a zero emissions vehicle plan to “fight for auto jobs in Windsor now and for generations to come.”
-
CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefitThe Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Canada Post stops delivery to Victoria neighbourhood over concerns about off-leash dogsResidents living on the 1800-block of Gonzales Avenue have been without mail service for more than a month after Canada Post suspended delivery due to safety concerns about off-leash dogs.
-
Teens wanted for new script-writing programIn addition to its drama and musical theatre classes for kids, Sudbury Theatre Centre has launched a new script-writing program for teens in the city.