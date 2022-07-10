Northern man diving back into Lake Huron for MS awareness

With cold water temperatures changing his plans, Mattieu Bonin is diving back into Lake Huron Monday to continue to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis.

“If you’re struggling with MS or you’re caretaking for someone with MS, I’m swimming for you,” said Bonin.

“I hope you feel valued and I hope this brings awareness to your cause.”

Originally Bonin had planned to swim around Manitoulin Island this summer, but cold water temperatures, unsafe conditions along with a mild case of hypothermia forced him to adjust his plans.

“I made it about 50 kilometres, I started July 1st and had a few big swims. As we went more south the water kept going more colder and colder,” he said.

“I think day 1 the water temperatures were between high 50s and low 60s and I’ve trained for the cold, so I was swimming mid 50s no problem and then near the end of the last swim the water temperatures was in the 40s so that was just too cold.”

The new plan, which Bonin is referring to as Phase 2, will see him hop in Meldrum Bay Monday morning with a goal of swimming his way back to Little Current. He expects it will take him about nine days to complete.

“This swim is to raise funds and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis research. It was meant to achieve the impossible. I wanted to be a sign post of a world free of MS,” added Bonin.

Bonin has a goal of $100,000 with money raised going back to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada’s We Challenge MS Campaign.

“It represents one dollar for every Canadian that has MS,” he said.

“The first step in achieving something is believing it’s possible.”

More information on his journey and to donate can be found here.