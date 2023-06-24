Northern man named the world’s best shoe cobbler
The City of Greater Sudbury has a lot to brag about – its lakes, its beaches – a world-class science centre and now the world's best shoe cobbler.
Dan Frappier recently returned from an international contest in Germany – competing with 78 others and he came home with the gold.
For 31-years, Frappier has been running his popular store Heels n Soles – now located in New Sudbury’s Montrose Mall.
He told CTV News it is a great honour and he is very humbled by the award.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
"It is something that's unfortunate our numbers are dwindling, especially with COVID we had just lost a number of shops,” said Frappier.
Frappier competed against cobblers from all around Europe and the U.S.
“It is nice to participate in these things,” he said.
“To be able to talk shop with somebody that knows what we're going through, we do exchange a lot of techniques and practices and what works for one might not work for the other, depending on the circumstances but it's always nice to meet up and talk shop.”
Frappier previously won this award in 2021.
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.