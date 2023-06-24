Northern man named the world’s best shoe cobbler

The City of Greater Sudbury has a lot to brag about – its lakes, its beaches – a world-class science centre and now the world's best shoe cobbler.

Dan Frappier recently returned from an international contest in Germany – competing with 78 others and he came home with the gold.

For 31-years, Frappier has been running his popular store Heels n Soles – now located in New Sudbury’s Montrose Mall.

He told CTV News it is a great honour and he is very humbled by the award.

"It is something that's unfortunate our numbers are dwindling, especially with COVID we had just lost a number of shops,” said Frappier.

Frappier competed against cobblers from all around Europe and the U.S.

“It is nice to participate in these things,” he said.

“To be able to talk shop with somebody that knows what we're going through, we do exchange a lot of techniques and practices and what works for one might not work for the other, depending on the circumstances but it's always nice to meet up and talk shop.”

Frappier previously won this award in 2021.