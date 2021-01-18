A northern Manitoba community is imposing a curfew after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Town of Lynn Lake will begin enforcing a curfew Monday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will be in effect until Jan. 31, and will be re-evaluated as the situation progresses.

The town said essential services personnel are exempt from the curfew.

The decision to enact a curfew comes as more than a quarter of the town has been infected with the virus. As of Saturday, the town said there were 132 active cases. So far, 36 others have recovered and two people have died. There are currently 38 residences in Lynn Lake in isolation and 15 in Black Sturgeon Falls.

On Saturday, the province announced an outbreak had been declared at Lynn Lake Hospital.

CAO Tom Matus previously told CTV News the increase in cases happened quickly. He said on Dec. 18 there were no cases, but by Jan. 5 there were between 15 to 20 cases, with that number steadily increasing.

The town said five additional members of the Canada Task Force 4 (CAN-TF 4) have been deployed to help. There are now a total of 16 team members in Lynn Lake.

The Lynn Lake Friendship Centre and Marcel Colomb First Nation are offering services for those currently in isolation, including grocery shopping and delivery, checking and sending mail, and picking up prescriptions.

Lynn Lake is home to about 475 people and is located approximately 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

