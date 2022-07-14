Northern Manitoba community under evacuation order due to fire

A community in northern Manitoba has issued an evacuation order due to an ongoing forest fire in the area.

Beverly Linklater with Mathias Colomb First Nation confirmed an evacuation order for Pukatawagan was issued on community radio shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

She said elders and chronically-ill people will be the first to evacuate, with evacuees heading to communities ranging from Cranberry Portage, The Pas, Winnipeg and Swan River.

"The Canadian Red Cross is supporting Mathias Colomb Cree Nation and Indigenous Services Canada with the evacuation of community members due to wildfires," Jason Small, the communications for the Canadian Red Cross in Manitoba and Nunavut said in an email to CTV News.

He said more information would be released at a later time.

According to Manitoba’s wildfire map, a fire approximately 1,800 hectares in size is burning near Pukatawagan and is listed as out of control. The fire started on July 13, according to the province.

In a statement on social media, northern Manitoba air charter service Missinippi Airways said it is working to help the evacuation.

"Effective immediately due to the fires in Pukatawagan, Missinippi Airways will not be accepting any new reservations or freight until the fire situation is under control," the statement reads. "We are working with partners to help evacuate the community."