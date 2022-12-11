'Northern Maple' finds new home at Anderson Farm

'Northern Maple' the cow has a new home at the Anderson Farm Museum. After some uncertainty with her former owners deciding to part with her, the heritage society worked in conjunction with the City of Greater Sudbury and the Walden Lions Club to give her a new home in Lively.

A life-sized model of what a real dairy cow would look like, this bovine comes in a little heavier than your standard farm variety, weighing 2,000lbs.

She'll not only serve as a reminder of the facility's past but also a reminder of the industry's future.

"Northern Maple was owned by Northern Ontario Agri-Food Education and Marketing, when the organization decided to dissolve and we became aware of her being for sale … we decided it would be a fantastic addition to the museum," said the society's Leslee Salo.

The museum was once a dairy farm itself. Officials said model is a welcome addition to their line-up. They're looking forward to seeing kids interact with 'Northern Maple' after a long pandemic absence.

"She's an educational tool for the dairy community," Salo said.

"She comes with a dairy educator to teach the public the importance of dairy farming and the importance of how milk goes from a cow to your home."

"We're really excited to be able to have the kids come back and milk ‘Northern Maple.’ She has quite the history with the Anderson Farm Museum, taking part in school tours for the month of June and also in our fall fairs," explained Salo.

"She's been a part of our events in the past," said society president Eric Benoit.

"She's lived in this stable before as part of tours for children so it's nice to have her here instead of having to rent her."

The society will also be able to rent her out as a teaching tool to other events, allowing them to generate a source of revenue.

Keith Emiry is a dairy farmer in Massey who makes the hour-long commute into Massey to give presentations on the dairy industry.

"It really is a good learning tool. For us it's a good point to start discussions with kids and it's something for them to do right? It feels like hands-on learning. More importantly we love the chance for kids to ask questions about cows, to think about what our relationship as people is with animals these days. It's not very often that kids get an opportunity for a farm-tour," said Emiry.

"This was an actual working farm at one time so this is a daily return of a cow to the Anderson Farm."

The Anderson Farm Museum Heritage Society added it's thankful to have partners that would work with them to make it possible and they're grateful 'Northern Maple' has found her forever home.