Northern mayors call on province to increase capacity for opioid addiction recovery and treatment

City mayors from across the northeast met with the province’s minister of mental health and addictions last week to discuss the ongoing opioid crisis faced by communities across the region.



The Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors (NOLUM) sat down with Minister Michael Tibollo on Aug. 4 where the group says it raised concerns about the lack of services and funding required to fight the epidemic.



"The message was clear to Minister Tibollo that we need help and we need it now. It is an urgent crisis and waiting any longer will only progress the issues we are facing," said Timmins mayor George Pirie in a news release issued on Aug.10.



"We are hopeful to hear of the funding available to upgrade current infrastructure and expand services."



According to report issued by the provinces chief coroner earlier this year, Sudbury has the most per capita deaths by opioid in Ontario with 50 per 100,000 while Algoma Public Health totaled 53 opioid related deaths in 2020 compared to 17 the previous year.



The NOLU members say they are working together as a collective voice to echo their concerns and bring attention to the provincial and federal governments.



The Aug. 10 news release also details the minister’s intention to increase capacity from 240 recovery beds to 1,000 across the northeast with roughly $14 million more annual operating dollars to support the beds and other expanded addiction treatment programs.



Sault Ste. Marie mayor Christian Provenzano was vocal about the law enforcement challenges faced by his city and how it relates to opioid supply and drug dealers. He says violent crime in the city is on the rise and that recovery beds will do little to bring forth any change in that area.



Opioid addiction in the Soo has become a significant point-of-concern for city officials in recent years. Last week, city councilor Corey Gardi called on fellow councilors to join a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors put forth in hopes of recovering municipal costs associated with the opioid crisis. Many communities across Ontario have already joined the suit.



Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger, who also joined the meeting, says he believes the minister recognizes the needs of northern communities and that he is encouraged by Tibollo’s willingness to listen.

"I believe that the Minister understands the acute and immediate need to address the addictions and mental health challenges being felt across Northern Ontario," said Mayor Brian Bigger of Greater Sudbury.



"I am encouraged, knowing that Minister Tibollo is responding to our call to action."

"All the northern Mayors are facing the same issues in their communities," added Pirie.



"Being able to sit down as a group with the Minister, we were able to present a unified voice. We are hopeful that the help we need is coming and we can continue to battle this crisis in our communities."