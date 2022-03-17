Northern MPs unfazed by Russian banning Canadian public officials

MPs in the northeastern Ontario region are among the more than 300 Canadian federal politicians, activists and outspoken critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Vladimir Putin's list banning them from entering or investing in Russia.

But many, like parliamentary house speaker and Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota, feel more proud than threatened by the move, saying it's a sign that Canadians are on the right side of history.

"What I really want from Putin is not to be reaccepted into his country. I want him to stop attacking innocent people," Rota said in an interview.

"Stop attacking Ukraine."

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus called Putin a "thug" and a "bully," adding that the new retaliatory ban coming out after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's emotional speech to Canadian Parliament, tells him that Putin is desperate and "flailing wildly."

"Listen, Vladimir, we're not going to your country, except maybe to see you be taken out to the international criminal court," said Angus, adding that the federal NDP is trying to put pressure on the Liberals to provide more support to Ukraine, including opening refugee pathways.

"We are pushing the government ... to get the refugee lines open, so we can start bringing them (here). They will be welcome in northern Ontario."