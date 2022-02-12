Northern NDP MPs back drug decriminalization bill

An important part of tackling the opioid crisis is ensuring that those who struggle with substance use don't need to fear arrest for simple possession, according to the federal NDP.

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus said that's why he's backing a bill introduced by fellow New Democrat Gord Johns of British Columbia earlier this month.

It would have the federal government decriminalize personal possession of all hard drugs, enable people with related criminal convictions to expunge their records and would launch a national drug strategy.

Angus said health professionals, advocacy groups and even law enforcement organizations are realizing that stopping opioid deaths requires a different approach.

"We have to deal with this as a medical issue and not as a criminal issue," Angus said.

"There's a form of poison in the streets. Fentanyl is killing people and fentanyl that's being mixed with all of the kind of garbage that it is, poses a massive risk. We have to keep people alive."

Studies show that around 6,300 Canadians died of opioid use in 2020, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which averages out to 17 people a day.

Ontario saw around 2,400 opioid-related deaths that same year, whereas 2019 saw just over 1,500. The northern region saw three times the death rate, compared to the rest of the province.

The NDP bill passed its first reading and will be debated in Ottawa. A similar bill was introduced last year, but it failed to move beyond its first reading.