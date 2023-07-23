Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday.

This was the 10th year for the games – which saw members from more than 750 Indigenous Nations celebrating, sharing and reconnecting through sport.

More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.

Athletes from the north picked up 10 solo gold medals at the games.

Maren Kasunich, 17, from M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island earned three solo gold medals for distance running in the 6 kilometre, the 3,000 metre and the 1,500 metre 19U female events.

Xavier Aguonie-Fox, 14, earned a gold medal for the 14U shot put event. 6’4” Aguonie-Fox is also from Manitoulin Island, his hometown is Sheguiandah.

A third island athlete picked up a pair of solo medals – including one gold – at the games, 16-year-old Saraya Eshkawkogan earned a gold medal for 19U high jump and a silver for 19U triple jump.

The North Bay-area also had a strong showing, with 16-year-old Annabelle Jackson bringing home four solo medals in 16U female swimming. Jackson won golds in the 200m backstroke and the 50m freestyle events, a silver for 100m backstroke and a bronze for 100m freestyle.

Wes Clouthier, 14, of the Mattawa/North Bay Algonquin First Nation also earned himself a gold medal – his for the 14U male 1000m canoe/kayak event.

Not to be outdone, athletes from the Greater Sudbury area earned several medals.

Benjamin Schell from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively earned three solo medals for swimming in the male 19U division. The 17-year-old took gold in 100 backstroke event, silver in the 200m backstroke and earned a bronze finish in the 200m breaststroke.

Sudbury will also be bringing home the gold from the female 14U shot put event with 13-year-old Blaire Rickard winning the event after only preparing for four months.

However, the North American Indigenous Games is more than a massive sports competition.

Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons said it’s also a gathering and celebration of Indigenous diversity.

“This is what these games are all about. It’s about that exchange of culture,” said Parsons, who is the event chair.

“These youth, these 13 to 19-year-olds, many of them have never been outside of their community, or even been on a plane.”

Parsons said she believes win or lose, these athletes and their families will take with them an unforgettable life experience.

A complete list of Ontario athletes and medal winners can be found here.

– with files from CTV News Atlantic reporter Paul Hollingsworth