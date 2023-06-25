Northern Ont. aviation enthusiast looks to inspire the next generation of pilots

Some Timmins-area youth had the chance to see their city from a different point of view – with the return of the Young Eagles Flight Program.

Organizers revived the free flying event after a three hiatus, to introduce young people to the possibilities of aviation.

Around 70 youth soared to new heights Saturday as more than a dozen volunteers gave them each the opportunity to fly about the city.

The program was made possible again thanks to the revival of the local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) by local aviation enthusiast Noel Belair.

The Timmins Young Eagles program was operating for about 30 years prior to the pandemic – public health restrictions along with the death of their founder Lloyd Richards left the program in limbo.

Belair told CTV News that he wanted to ensure that area youth could continue to be inspired by the planes and pilots taking them through the skies.

“To bring kids that are eight to 17 and give them freedom of flight, take them up in an airplane, take them for a tour around Timmins – then feed them a little bit of a lunch,” he said.

“And it’s all free to the kids.”

Carolle Gervais is grandmother to some of the children who took flight Saturday and she said her grandchildren were so happy and amazed by the experience.

“It was amazing, they were so nervous and so excited and just to get their faces, when they came off the plane, it was just priceless,” said Gervais.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to introduce these youngsters to the possibilities of aviation – be it as a hobby or even a career.

“Whether it be recreational license, private pilots, commercial license,” said Belair.

“They can get into training, flight services, help out at the airport.”

Many of the participants told CTV News the city looked so small.

“I saw the town and it was pretty beautiful,” said one of the youths after their flight.

“And then every time there was like, I don’t know, a bump of air, it was like a roller coaster.”

Members of the EAA said with any luck these kids may just be a future generation of pilots flying passengers around the world, transporting people in need or even simply exploring the region by air – for them, the sky really is the limit.

For more information on this event or the Timmins-area EAA, visit their Facebook page.