Northern Ont. boy with autism holds first art gallery show

Nine-year-old Teagan Gravel is bringing joy to his hometown of Moonbeam with his artwork.

He's been developing his talent for drawing famous cartoon characters and logos since he was four, his mother told CTV News.

"It’s a way for him to express himself as well as calm himself or place himself in another world for him to understand his feelings and stuff," said Cindy Nadeau, Teagan's mother.

She said Teagan asks her every day if they can go to the Moonbeam Cultural Centre and Art Gallery so he can draw and colour.

"It’s kind of hard to explain but it helps him channel his energy in a positive way," Nadeau said.

Over the past two years, there have been few trips to the gallery due to the pandemic, but still, Teagan has amassed hundreds of drawings while waiting for lockdowns to end.

The gallery became aware of Teagan's art through social media and asked him to host an exhibition at the gallery this month for 'World Autism Awareness Month.'

Nadeau said this opportunity demonstrates the town's support.

"It just helps us feel that much more comfortable to bring him out in public because it is very difficult when he starts screaming and people look at you, so I don’t feel that way in Moonbeam. I feel that everybody welcomes him with open arms and they’re always open-minded when it comes to him," she said.

Visitors are welcome to drop by the gallery next week, April 20 to April 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet Teagan. He will be on-site, creating more images of his favourite characters.

And if you're willing to buy them, his mother said he may be willing to sign them for you.