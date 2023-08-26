Northern Ont. business man charged with fraud after docks not delivered

A business owner in the North Bay area has been arrested and charged with fraud.

Police said the investigation began Aug. 7 when the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint about a fraud in relation to building docks at a location on Highway 94 in East Ferris Township.

Det. Const. Neal Turner said in an email to CTV News that residents complained they had paid for docks that were never delivered.

As a result of the investigation, a 62-year-old from Bonfield, Ont. has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24 to answer to the charges.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

Police ask anyone with information related to these events or similar frauds in the area to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

You can also report any suspicious activity to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.