Northern Ont. comic has a shot at $1M

A northern Ontario comedian has a real chance to win $1 million USD.

Ahren Belisle, who grew up in the North Bay area was voted into the final after performing for the second time on America's Got Talent (AGT) Tuesday night.

"I'm going to be live on America's Got Talent on Aug. 29,” Belisle said prior to his performance.

“I am going against literal rock stars with nothing but a phone and a thumb."

The 28-year-old comic – who by day works as an engineer – lives with cerebral palsy, which left him unable to speak. He delivers his comedy routine using a computer-generated voice.

Judge Simon Cowell described Belisle as “naturally funny” during Tuesday’s semi-final show.

The Canadian got through without any support from home, as Canadians were unable to cast votes for the show.

Belisle has obviously gained an international following with more than 150,000 followers on social media and his TikTok videos have accumulated more than 9 million likes.

Belisle previously told CTV News after his America’s Got Talent journey ends, he has big dreams and hopes to break down barriers and continue to be a comedian and use his voice.

“It’s fun, I have fun, they have fun and they get to learn a bit about the stigma around disability and how not to act,” he said.

“As I keep going I’ll talk more and more about what I think is important.”

AGT's finale is scheduled to air on Sept. 26 with the results on Sept. 27.

For more information on Belisle and his upcoming performances, visit his website.