Northern Ont. couple win lottery for third time, prize winnings up to $1.5M

The wins just keep coming for an Elliot Lake, Ont., couple, who won the lottery for the third time recently, taking home $250,000 in the OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Deborah Warren, 69, and Gerald Francis, 59, have now won $1.5 million, having taken home $1 million eight years ago and another $250,000 two years ago.

“I was at home playing my ticket when I saw we won, but I thought we won $2,500,” Warren said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

“I told Gerald and he came over to double check. He saw I missed a few words and recounted. We were surprised to see we won $250,000.”

“Deborah does a lot of shopping for the food bank,” said Francis.

Warren said they also donate to local medical charities and plans to drop off toiletries and cleaning supplies for the food bank.

“It’s a warm fuzzy feeling for us because we like to give back,” she said.

“It feels good to win,” added Francis. “But I feel better when I take care of others.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hillside Shop and Save on Hillside Drive in Elliot Lake.