Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
The Rainy River District detachment received a tip Aug. 31 that a dog was being physically harmed by its owner on numerous occasions in Fort Frances, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
"The dog was also observed to be left outside tied to a tree in the heat of summer without food or water," OPP said.
As a result, the dog owner has been charged with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.
She was arrested Sept. 3, released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16.
The charge has not been proven in court.
OPP Const. Mike Glueheisen said because the matter is before the courts he cannot say whether or not the dog remains with her.
