Northern Ont. driver charged following road rage incident

An angry driver threatened to stab another driver in a road rage incident Tuesday on Queen Street in West Nipissing.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 11:30 a.m. to respond to the area and arrested one person.

“Investigation revealed that one driver pulled up beside another vehicle and brandished an edged weapon out the window, towards the other driver in a threatening manner,” police said in a news release Thursday.

A 68-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 5 in North Bay.