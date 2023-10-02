Northern Ont. driver crashed after fleeing RCMP, throwing beer cans out window

A 35-year-old northern Ontario driver is charged with impaired driving after allegedly evading Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba, throwing beer cans out the window and assaulting his passenger before crashing his vehicle into a ditch.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora were called to the border around 7 p.m. Sept. 29 after RCMP from Falcon Lake reported a vehicle failed to stop for officers.

"Information was that the vehicle was travelling erratically and occupants were throwing beer cans out of the window. The RCMP discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns for the public," OPP said in a news release Monday.

While en route, OPP officers received information a vehicle matching the description was in a ditch off of Highway 17 near Royal Lake.

"Information from passing motorists was that the driver assaulted the passenger after the collision and then fled into the bush," police said.

"The Kenora OPP set up containment and with the assistance of the emergency response team (ERT) and the K9 unit, successfully located and arrested the male a short time later."

The Kenora man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs and with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19.

His driver's license has been suspended for 90 days.

"If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 911 to report it," OPP said.

None of the charges has been proven in court.