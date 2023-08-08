Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running

Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.

OPP were called Aug. 6 at 7 a.m. to respond to the vehicle, which was parked on Scott Street.

“Police attended the scene a short time later and observed the driver slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle still running and the vehicle in drive,” the OPP said in a news release.

“Police arrested the driver and the two passengers. Police searched the vehicle and located a knife in a sheath and a baseball (bat) next to the driver's seat, suspected cocaine, (a) small amount of crack cocaine prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.”

The estimated street value of drugs is more than $10,000.

The driver was taken to Sudbury for more tests. He is charged with impaired driving, trafficking and weapons possession.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Sept. 7.

A 40-year-old passenger is charged with trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a release order. The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River and was remanded into custody.

The third passenger, 21, from Elliot Lake, was charged with trafficking and now has a court date of Oct. 5.