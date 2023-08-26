Northern Ont. driver found unconscious with alcohol, stopped in the middle of the street

A 40-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after Timmins police found him unconscious in a vehicle stopping in the middle of a street.

A police officer was called in early morning hours of Aug. 23 to respond to a suspected impaired driving incident on Montgomery Avenue – a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road.

“The officer located the vehicle and roused the driver, who was not conscious on police arrival,” said the Timmins Police Service (TPS) in a news release.

“Distinct and obvious signs of impairment were noted by the Timmins Police officer.”

Police said the officer also discovered open liquor within the vehicle.

The male driver was taken to the police station to complete further testing.

Based on the outcome of those tests, the driver is facing two impaired driving charges along with a charge for driving with open alcohol in the vehicle.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

This incident occurred less than two weeks since Timmins police publicly expressed concern about recent impaired driving in the city.