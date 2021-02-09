The union that supports nearly 200 educational support workers from the Rainbow District School Board are headed into mediation Tuesday.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) Local 614 represents 186 education and communicative disorders assistants who support students in the special education program with physical, behavioural and academic help.

The employees have been working without a contract for more than 17 months after their collective agreement expired on Aug. 31, 2019. The union bargaining team had reached a tentative agreement late last year, but it was voted down by a majority of the membership.

"These workers have some of the most stressful jobs on the front lines during this pandemic," said Warren (Smokey) Thomas, the union president. "While most school staff have been able to work from the safety of their homes, many of our members in Local 614 were in schools throughout the lockdowns because many of their students require close personal contact."

The union said in a news release Monday that a strike or lockout could be possible if the two parties are not able to reach an agreement during conciliation.

"We are assigned to work with the most vulnerable students with special needs and want to be recognized as an integral part of the team in seeking mutual agreement on key issues for moving forward," said Lise Orsini, the president of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 614.