Northern Ont. family keeping pet turkey safe this Thanksgiving
As many Canadian families sit down together to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal Monday, one northern Ontario woman says her granddaughter is making sure her pet turkey stays off the menu.
"Our granddaughter's pet turkey will not be gracing our Thanksgiving table this year," Rita Wing of Bruce Mines, east of Sault Ste. Marie, said in an email to CTV News.
"To make sure that Mr. Bansome was safe from any hunters, my granddaughter made sure that he was quite visible in his safety vest."
She captured a photo of the turkey with high-visibility material wrapped around its neck.
"Mr. Bansome has three lady friends keeping him quite busy," Wing said.
While bow hunting is open for fall wild turkey hunting in some parts of Ontario, hunters have to wait another day to use a shotgun to snag one of the birds.
