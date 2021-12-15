Northern Ont. family searching for lost wartime love letters

A northern Ontario family is asking for the public's help to track down some family treasures.

They're searching for a box of precious mementos that recently flew off the back of a truck after being left there by mistake.

The box contained love letters between Stella and Frank Racicot.

During World War II, Frank was stationed overseas, and the couple would send letters back and forth to one another.

Recently, a relative, Wayne Price, made a trip to Thunder Bay to collect three boxes of old photos and the love letters from a family member.

Once he returned to the Sudbury area, Price was packing up his vehicle and mistakenly left the box of letters on the back of his truck and drove off.

"On Monday, we brought the pictures down to Wahnapitae," Price said.

"But what I was trying to do was loading the pictures in the truck and I miscalculated the handling of the pictures and I put a box on the back of the truck and forgot about it and shut the door and I lost it on the way to Wahnapitae."

The Racicot’s granddaughter, Jennifer Rybachuk, said these letters are roughly 70 years old.

"He would send love letters home to my grandma. My grandma Stella would reply back to my grandfather and there was a box full of letters," Rybachuk said.

"I’ve seen them once before and they were absolutely beautiful. They can never be replaced and it’s something we would like to pass on to generations."

The family is guessing the box of letters fell off the back of the truck on Marguerite Street in Hanmer.

"Because of the nature of the pictures, I feel terrible to tell you the truth. There’s a lot of history there," Price said.

They said the box is the size of a shoebox and is made of white cardboard. They hope anyone who finds it will bring it to the local post office.

The family is hopeful this box of letters will be found and returned, saying it would be a Christmas miracle.