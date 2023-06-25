Northern Ont. farm is making best of weather conditions

While the current weather conditions are not a favourite of everyone – at times they have benefited the staff at Leisure Farms.

“I know a lot of people have been complaining about the dryness, but for us, it actually saves us,” said the farm’s owner and operator Mitch Deschatelets.

“(It) allows us to work every day and catch up.”

He told CTV News that if he got to choose he would rather have weather on the dry side.

“If it’s too wet there’s nothing I can do,” said Deschatelets.

He said that the berries that are grown at his farm can be irrigated but other crops can’t be, so finding the right weather balance is never easy.

“Sweet corn prefers the dryer side, lots of hot weather, where other crops like strawberries prefer it cooler,” said Deschatelets.

“Grain crops, normally for the most part are not irrigated. We rely on whatever we get as far as rain. A happy medium would be one rain a week, and the rest is sun, but we can’t get that.”

Staff said pick your own strawberries and haskaps should start on Wednesday.

