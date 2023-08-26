Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story

It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.

Luckily, a concerned citizen saw what was happening, trusted her gut and sprang into action. Thanks to her, the boy was rescued and the suspect was arrested.

The names of both the father and witness CTV News interviewed over the phone are being withheld due to a publication ban on the case in place to protect the victim.

"We've always raised our son to not talk to strangers and not approach strangers, but kids are kids and they get curious," the boy's father said.

"In this case, it was a yellow Camaro that this guy had used as a lure with a promise of ice cream and toys."

The incident happened near the banks of the Thessalon River, a favourite fishing spot for locals that runs through town into Lake Huron.

Being a small town, neighbours noticed when a bright yellow Camaro pulled into the area.

The eyewitness that CTV News spoke to said she was sitting by the window of her home after supper when she saw the fancy car and paid attention because it was out of place.

A man she hadn't seen before got out and approached the boy.

She said she watched the interaction between the two and "something didn't seem right."

"He's (the boy) down here quite often, so are a lot of other kids," the woman told CTV News. "Lots of kids down on the river fishing."

The father of the boy said when the man pulled up, his car enthusiast son said "hey, cool car. I really, really like your car."

The vehicle resembled the Bumblebee character from the ‘Transformer’ franchise, helping to overcome any hesitation the boy might have had.

So when the man allegedly offered to buy the boy ice cream and offered a ride in the vehicle, the father said his son was thinking, "Oh, my God, I get to take a ride in this car?"

FRANTIC SEARCH

With a population of just under 1,280, most people know each other in Thessalon.

So when the woman saw the boy get into the car with the man she described as wearing "dressy casual" clothes and drive away, she knew something was wrong.

Because she didn't get a licence plate number, she and her husband jumped into their vehicle and went to the boy's house to alert his parents.

"Being a parent and a grandparent, it shakes you even though it is not your kid," she said.

Police later advised her that if she sees something like that again to call 911 right away.

"When (the woman’s husband) said he was in that person's vehicle, my heart just dropped. I kind of blacked out a bit," the father said.

"Worst experience of my life. The feeling I had from the time these people said he had my son until I got him out the car was indescribable."

Not having means to drive around and look for his son, he asked the couple for a ride and the trio went looking for the yellow Camaro.

Driving through town, the female witness said it took them about 10-15 minutes to find the suspect's vehicle.

In hindsight, she said it was risky to do what they did as they didn't know if the man was armed, but they were just so focused on getting the boy back.

"I honestly don't think I would have gotten him back if they didn't come to my house," the dad said.

THE CONFRONTATION

"They were in the car on the opposite side of the road didn't make any sense to be coming from that direction," the father said.

"We followed until he stopped and when I got out of the car, he must have seen and started to take off again."

The father was able to get the man to stop the vehicle, so he told his son to get out of the car.

"I had some choice words for him (the suspect)," he said, conscious of the example he was setting for his son.

"I couldn't have blood on my hands and my son watching me."

The suspect claimed he is a real estate agent from down south in the area looking for property and gave the dad a business card.

An online search shows a profile of a man with a short-formed last name similar to the accused's, but several attempts to reach the brokerage he is listed for have gone unreturned.

CTV News provided both names to the Real Estate Council of Ontario, which said no one with the name listed online is currently registered to trade in real estate in the province.

Meanwhile, the boy is OK, albeit a bit shaken following the incident, his father said.

WAKE UP CALL FOR THE COMMUNITY

Since the abduction, the father said he is having a hard time letting his son leave the house, but the family has put some new safety measures in place.

"You see it on TV and everyone talks about it and says "what if.' When that what if comes, it will bring you down to your knees," the man said.

Among some of the new safety measures, the boy is checking in with his parents regularly and is using the buddy system instead of walking anywhere by himself.

"Anyone in town who heard of the incident has had discussions with their children," said the woman who helped find the boy, adding some are also doing some role-playing.

The boy's father urges other parents to keep talking to and reminding their children about how to stay safe, stressing to not get caught up in some kind of temptation.

"At the end of the day, you can give your kid a list to do or avoid, but when they are out in the world by themselves, they make the rules and, ultimately, they will do what they want to do," the dad said.

"Also, don't take your kids for granted because they are the best thing in your life and when they are ripped away from you, it is indescribable."

SUSPECT FREED ON BAIL

The 35-year-old suspect from Brampton was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie the afternoon following the abduction.

He spent five days in jail before being released on bail.

In the court document obtained by CTV News, he is residing with his surety in Etobicoke and had to put up $5,000 for his release.

The accused is under many restrictions involving children under the age of 16.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October in Elliot Lake.

The charges have not been proven in court.