Northern Ont. First Nation chief insulted over MPP meeting rejection

Serpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bissaillon alleges he was rebuffed by Sault MPP Ross Romano to discuss increasing coverage of Service Ontario's in First Nations between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Bissaillon said he contacted the province on behalf of the North Shore Tribal Council to discuss adding a Service Ontario kiosk at its main office and creating a mobile site that could service local First Nations.

None of the First Nations that are part of the North Shore Tribal Council has a Service Ontario within them, Bissaillon said, making it extremely difficult for those who live far from large city centres.

"On Jan. 10, I requested a meeting with Sault MPP Ross Romano, and the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services replied on Feb. 2," the chief said. "They advised that representatives of Romano's office would meet with us to discuss the proposal that was submitted to the province in November 2021."

The tribal council leadership expected to meet with the minister to discuss the matter and not be redirected to technician-level staff.

Bissaillion said the rebuffed request was extremely disrespectful by Minister Romano.

Romano's office did not make the minister available for comment, but a statement from the province said the meeting of provincial staff with tribal council leadership was "per standard protocol when engaging with stakeholders and assessing future plans for the Service Ontario network."

"I'm not a stakeholder, I'm a leader of a nation, of a community," said Bissaillon. "Would the government minister tell another minister from Finland or a different country, the United States, 'don't worry, the technicians are dealing with it, go and meet with them?'"

According to the Ford government, another meeting will be scheduled to take place later this month.

Bissaillon said the hope is that this time, Romano will meet with the North Shore Tribal Council leaders.