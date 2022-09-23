Northern Ont. hailstorm leaves hundreds of dents, two broken windshields

A video shows a northern Ontario fishing lodge being pelleted with large hail during an intense storm this week, leaving behind a trail of damage.

The hail came down hard at Beaverland Camp in Marten River around 3 p.m. Wednesday and lasted about 15 minutes, Sara Forster told CTV News.

"During the storm, we heard the constant thunder sound," Forster said.

"Every vehicle on the property has hundreds of dents from hail and two vehicles' windshields were broken."

There was some property damage, to the camp located about 57 kilometres north of North Bay, "but not enough to worry about."

A photo of two pieces of hail showed chunks of ice the size of golf balls.

