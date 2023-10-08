Northern Ont. health unit promotes breastfeeding in workplace with unique week-long campaign

Throughout the week, people living in North Bay and Parry Sound might have noticed size cut-outs of a breastfeeding mother in areas around town this past week.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit recognized ‘National Breastfeeding Week’ from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 by placing life-sized cut-outs of a breastfeeding parent and baby in various locations throughout the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts.

This year's focus was to support breastfeeding in the workplace, aligning with the theme: ‘Enabling Breastfeeding, Making a Difference for Working Parents.’

“The purposes of the cut-outs are to make breastfeeding more visible and to show that workplaces are supportive of breastfeeding,” said Beryl Cotteral, a public health nurse with the health unit’s healthy families program.

Health Canada and the Canadian Paediatric Society recommend breastfeeding for up to two years and beyond. However, provincial data shows many families initiate breastfeeding after birth but do not reach their breastfeeding goals because they feel uncomfortable breastfeeding in public, at work, or at school, or they may not know where to get appropriate support.

Health experts indicated that breastfeeding families are more likely to reach their breastfeeding goals with support.

Canada is fortunate to have a maternity and parental leave policy that is more generous than many other countries in terms of duration, flexibility and paid benefits. However, the health unit recognizes there may be barriers for people to utilize these benefits – some parents may also struggle to continue to breastfeed when they return to work for many reasons, but stigma should not be one of them.

In Ontario, pregnant and breastfeeding parents are protected from discrimination under the Ontario Human Rights Commission. This includes the right to be accommodated when a breastfeeding parent returns to work so that parents can continue to breastfeed.

Health officials said businesses are encouraged to learn about and implement the supports necessary so breastfeeding staff can feel comfortable nourishing their young ones while working.

The health unit offers breastfeeding support programs and resources, including breastfeeding clinics, peer support education and telephone support.

“They’re able to call us at extension 5351 for telephone support as well as breastfeeding clinics we offer and we’re able to book folks in,” said another nurse in the unit’s healthy families program, Amy Dahl.

According to Canada’s Breastfeeding Progress Report 2022, published by the Public Health Agency of Canada, over 91 per cent of mothers initiate breastfeeding but one in seven stop before the baby reaches one month of age.

For more information on breastfeeding and breastfeeding support, visit the health unit’s website.