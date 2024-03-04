Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
Officers were called to the O'Hara Street arena in Sturgeon Falls shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.
"It was reported that after an earlier hockey game on that same day, a parent from an opposing team had assaulted another parent with a solid object in their hand," OPP said.
The fight happened in the arena parking lot, OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in a phone interview.
Lewis said he couldn't confirm what object was used to hit the other parent, but it wasn't a weapon like a knife.
The victim reported minor injuries as a result of the altercation.
As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old woman from Markstay-Warren has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief by destroying or damaging property.
CTV News has reached out to both Markstay - Warren Wolves Minor Hockey and West Nipissing Minor Hockey Association for comment and is awaiting replies.
She is scheduled to appear in court April 4 in North Bay.
