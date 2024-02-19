Northern Ont. hockey player signs with Boston Bruins, gets first NHL goal in debut

A 26-year-old from northeastern Ontario has made it to the big leagues in hockey signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins on Sunday and scoring his first NHL goal in his first professional game.

Brazeau made his NHL debut in Monday's game against the Dallas Stars.

Just over a minute and a half into the second period, he landed a wrist shot to tie the game at 2-2, marking his first NHL goal.

Justin Brazeau is from New Liskeard, Ont., and just celebrated his 26th birthday.

The six-foot-five, 245-pound forward spent four years playing for the North Bay Battalion before being signed by the Toronto Marlies as a free agent in 2019.

Congrats to former Voodoos forward and former @OHLBattalion star Justin Brazeau who is making his NHL debut today for the Boston Bruins as they host the Dallas Stars. Brazeau was an AP player with us in our inaugural season. Good luck Big Braz! We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/S2e1RBcPh6

He has played 189 AHL games and scored 53 goals and made 65 assists for 118 points.

"Brazeau, 26, has skated in 49 games with Providence this season, recording 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points," the Bruins said in a news release.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made the announcement about Brazeau Monday morning saying his annual NHL cap hit is $775,000.

The two-way contract is common for players entering the NHL for the first time and allows them to continue earning their minor pro league salary while waiting for the call up where players earn significantly more money.

Brazeau's AHL salary is $135,000 for the 2023/2024 season and will go up to $165,000 next season.

