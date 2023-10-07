Northern Ont. horse owner overjoyed by miracle birth of twin foals

Giving birth to twins is common for humans. But for a horse, it's an exceptionally rare event – this miracle occurred on a quaint countryside farm in northern Ontario earlier this year.

The shocking phenomenon involved Costar, a 10-year-old quarter horse mare when she gave birth to twin foals: Harley and Jetta on May 22 at a farm in Powassan, Ont. The young horses have been nicknamed the 'miracle twins'.

"It was a shock. Probably still is," said Costar's owner Nikky Goulet, with a chuckle.

Goulet chose to breed Costar but had no idea her horse would give birth to twins.

"We had her checked twice and only one foal was seen," she said.

"If they do see a second foal, they usually terminate."

The first evidence of a second foal was during birth. One of Jetta's legs got tangled with Harley’s indicating something wasn't quite right. Goulet was flabbergasted when the second twin was discovered.

“Costar carried straight to term. So straight to 328 days. It was a long first week," she said.

"We definitely didn't think they were all going to make it."

The surprise birth left Goulet in a bit of a financial pickle because she wanted to keep all three horses together.

She contacted her friend Paige Lockton about leasing some space on her parents' family farm.

Lockton describes Goulet as a “regular, hardworking, resourceful ‘average Joe.’”

"Everyone knows an ‘average Joe’ can’t afford the cost of board and veterinary care for three horses, let alone a nursing mare with vulnerable twin foals, one of which has special needs," she said.

The Locktons agreed and after some work was done to make the farm more accessible for the twins, the horses moved in on Sept. 1.

THE NUMBERS

They told CTV News that they haven’t figured out the exact math, but the statistics related to twinning in horses and the likelihood of survival are as follows:

Of all twin pregnancies in horses:

60% will birth a live single foal,

31% will abort both foals,

Only 9% of mares will carry both foals to term

Of that 9%:

64% will birth two stillborn foals

21% will birth one live foal and one stillborn foal

14.5% will birth two live foals

'ONE IN A MILLION'

"Twin foals making it both to surviving the birth is just next to one in a million," said Lockton.

“We had to build a maternity stall and knock the back wall out of this shed so that they could live together as a herd.”

Lockton's father, who's a veterinarian, said he is convinced Costar conceived twice on separate occasions days apart since Jetta's limbs weren't as developed as Harley's during birth.

As part of the Great Powassan Pumpkin Tour Saturday, the horses are being shown off to people for the first time.

"Anything can happen, anything is possible," Lockton said with a smile.

Jetta and Harley are proving miracles can happen every day.

Lockton regularly posts updates on the twins on her soical media page and the experience is going to be part of her upcoming documentary 'A Better Way.'