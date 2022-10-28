Northern Ont. hunter fined $6,500 for shooting deer on a roadway

An Echo Bay man has been fined $6,500 and had his hunting license suspended for two years for careless use of a firearm in 2018.

Richard Bowen of Echo Bay was also found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm in travelled roadway, knowingly making a false statement to a conservation officer and transporting illegally killed wildlife.

To regain his licence, he must retake and successfully complete the Ontario hunter education course. His rifle, case and ammunition were forfeited to the Crown.

He was punished for an incident on Nov. 10, 2018.

“Conservation officers were conducting patrols on St-Joseph Island during the regular gun deer hunting season,” said a news release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“Bowen was found in possession of a white-tailed deer. The officers determined the buck deer was killed on the road where Bowen had carelessly discharged his high-powered rifle within the traveled portion of the road and down the roadway.”

Justice of the Peace Sharon Ashick heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 21. Sentencing was delivered on May 31 in Sault Ste. Marie.

“Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy,” the ministry said.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, click here.