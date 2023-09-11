Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game

After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.

Sgt. Chantal Larocque will be singing the trilingual version of ‘O Canada’ at the game on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

Larocque has spent 30 years in policing, starting in municipal law enforcement before transferring to Anishinabek Police Service in 2011.

Now she’s adding singing to her resume -- and no one is more surprised than she is that she is about to go national.

"It kind of snowballed on us," Larocque told CTV News in a phone interview Monday.

"I never imagined I would be singing in a stadium like this."

North Bay cinematographer Ed Regan approached Larocque, who is a member of the Algonquins of Ontario, about the video project in 2021.

The video shows her singing the national anthem in her first language of French, English and Algonquin and is used frequently in schools and other events around the region.

About a week and a half ago, the Jays invited her to sing at the last regular game of the season Sept. 30, which is also known as Orange Shirt Day recognizing the legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

The game is nearly sold out. Larocque said she has heard from many people who are thrilled by the news.

"This community is super pumped for me," she said.

"The support has been unbelievable."

Larocque, who works in the Nipissing detachment, will be accompanied by hundreds of supporters at the game.

Around 140 people from APS staff, friends and family are sitting together at the game and will be wearing branded orange shirts, Larocque said.

"To show their support for all Indigenous peoples and all of Canada as we move forward together and heal," she said.

Another 50-100 people from the community are also going, but sitting in various places around the stadium.