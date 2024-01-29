Northern Ont. Legions look to find, help homeless veterans

While homelessness can affect any type of person – the representatives of the Royal Canadian Legion say it is especially upsetting to see a veteran living on the streets.

Legion branches in Timmins are looking for help in seeking and connecting people who have served in the military to supports it funds through donations.

Donations to the legion help support vulnerable veterans – including those who have become homeless.

The members of Legion Branch 88 told CTV News that they are noticing both more and younger street-bound veterans and that it is critical that they have a safety net.

“These people put their lives on the line, served their country, we’re away from their families,” said Ron MacInnis of branch 88.

“It is important to show respect and support these people. We can help them with first and last month’s rent, furnishings... find them some housing. groceries, help them pay their bills, if they’re behind on bills.”

The supports are part of a nationwide legion program called ‘Operation Leave the Streets Behind.’

The program’s chairperson Dave Gordon said rough numbers indicate the program supported more than 1,200 veterans in 2023 and the need is growing.

“We’re hearing that there’s military serving personnel living in their cars or living on the street or whatever and we’re looking into that, at the present time, that just came out recently,” he said.

Officials in the area said these reports make it all the more important that veterans are supported.

Local volunteers told CTV News that they are trying to identify homeless veterans on street patrols – though they are often shy to admit they served and have now wound up on the streets.

“We’ll ask folks that we come across, ‘Have you ever served in the military in any shape or form?’ and through that, we can at least let them know that services are available,” said Brenda Beaven with the local legion.

The legion’s program also provides backpacks with some essentials.

MacInnis said he hopes people will reach out.

“Get a hold of us, give us a call,” he said.

“We don’t care what little community you are (in.) I will come find you if you are a veteran.”

Officials said the Royal Canadian Legions can also provide support for education, mental health services and a consistent supportive income.