Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months

A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.

Sudbury police say the victim was out riding with a group on the trail north of Cote Boulevard in the Hanmer area Saturday evening when they went missing.

"Based on the initial investigation it is believed that the driver and lone occupant … failed to negotiate a turn on the trail and went over a steep embankment," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

He was found dead by the group of riders he was with about three hours later.

"His name will not be released out of respect for the family's wishes," police said.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing."

OTHER DEADLY ATV CRASHES THIS SUMMER

Since July 23, a total of six people, including three children, have died as the result of an ATV crash in the northeast.

The first crash happened east of Parry Sound involving a mother and her two children. The woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed while her nine-year-old son survived.

The second crash happened less than two weeks later west of Timmins when a father and his 12-year-old son were killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck while returning home after of fishing.

The third crash happened east of Sault Ste. Marie and involved an ATV rollover that killed a 10-year-old Barrie girl.