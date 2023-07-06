Northern Ont. man arrested after barricading himself in a residence

Police have released new details about the incident in the town of Heyden, Ont. on July 4.

UPDATE #SaultOPP have cleared Hiltz Road in Heyden. One person arrested. Another Update will be provided as more information becomes available. The #OPP thanks the public for their cooperation. ^bg pic.twitter.com/TVaOMJIT1a

On Tuesday, the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advised the public via social media of an increased police presence on Hiltz Road and that one person was arrested.

The night prior, shortly before 9 p.m., police said they responded to a dispute between neighbours on Hilltz Road.

“The accused was making hand gestures towards a neighbour and was loitering in front of the complainant's residence,” said police in a news release Thursday.

While on route, officers were made aware that the accused had called the police and was yelling and swearing at the call taker.

Upon arrival, police advised the accused that he was in breach of conditions.

“After interaction with police, the accused barricaded himself in his residence,” said police.

As of about 9:30 p.m. on July 3, Sault Ste. Marie OPP began receiving assistance from the Critical Incident Command Unit, the Emergency Response Team, a canine unit, the Tactics and Rescue Unit and crisis negotiators.

Following negotiations, the accused surrendered to police without incident shortly after 1 p.m. on July 4.

Police said there were no injuries or damage to report.

As a result of the events, the 62-year-old man from Aweres Township was charged with uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused appeared in court in Sault Ste. Marie on July 5.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.