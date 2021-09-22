Northern Ont. man charged after shots fired in neighbour dispute

A northern Ontario man is facing a list of charges after gunshots were fired after a dispute with a neighbour.

Officers were called to Lefebvre Peninsula Road in Moonbeam, north of Timmins, on Tuesday.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

As a result, a 35-year-old man has been charged with:

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Uttering threats to damage or injure an animal;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and,

Using a firearm while committing an offence.

Investigators from the James Bay detachment remain on the scene Wednesday and officials are asking the public to avoid the area, but said there is no threat to public safety.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24 in Cochrane.