Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police

A 19-year-old northern Ontario man with no driver's licence is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.

Provincial police in Thunder Bay received a complaint about a vehicle being stolen from an Arthur Street business around 2 a.m. Feb. 23, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The vehicle was then reported speeding east on Highway 11-17.

Officers with the Nipigon detachment saw the vehicle near the Highway 628 intersection, about 100 km east of Thunder Bay, and tried to pull it over.

When the driver did not stop, police used a spike belt to bring the vehicle safely to a stop, OPP said.

"The driver exited, initiating a ground search by officers. The OPP K9 Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team assisted with the search," police said.

"The driver was subsequently located and placed under arrest."

The Geraldton man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation while impaired, having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80, flight from a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and driving with no licence.

He was brought to the Nipigon detachment for further testing.

"No injuries were sustained throughout the entirety of the investigation," OPP said.

The vehicle was returned to its owner and the accused was held in custody.

He is facing a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension.

"The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education," police said.

"If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 911 to report it."