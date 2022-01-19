Northern Ont. man killed in crash with snowplow

A crash involving a snow plow truck and passenger vehicle northern Ontario has killed a man from Bruce Mines, police say.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17 near the Sand River, north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"The investigation revealed that a northbound sport utility vehicle (SUV) struck a northbound plow truck," police said.

"The driver of the SUV, Douglas Hunt, 76 years-of-age, from Bruce Mines was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police had the road between Wawa and Batchawana Bay closed for nearly 12 hours for cleanup and an investigation, which is ongoing.

Hunt was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The plow truck driver was not injured in the incident.

No word yet on the circumstances that led to the crash.