Northern Ont. man pleaded guilty to illegal bear hunting

A northern Ontario man has been fined $2,800 after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a black bear in 2020, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.

The Smooth Rock Falls man was at his cottage on Shackleton Lake on Aug. 26, 2020 when a bear came on his property, the ministry said.

He chased it across private property to the lake's shore, shooting at it several times "while it ran on land and as it swam across the lake," the news release said.

Four witnesses helped identify the shooter, the ministry said, "and the investigation revealed that he did not possess a licence to hunt black bear for 2020."

The man has been fined $2,000 for hunting big game that is swimming and $800 for hunting big game without a licence.

"Justice of the Peace Jean-Marie Blier heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, (in) Kapuskasing, on Jan. 26," the news release said.

"Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy."

Incident reports and tips about unsolved cases can be made by calling the ministry at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.